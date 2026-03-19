CIC flags Aadhaar update delays, asks UIDAI to fix timelines, strengthen grievance redressals

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has flagged delays in updating Aadhaar details and asked the Unique Identification Authority of India to fix timelines and strengthen its grievance redressal system.

The observations came while disposing of an appeal filed by a woman who had sought correction of date of birth in her Aadhaar card, alleging that her request was not processed in time.

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During the hearing, the appellant said that despite submitting the required documents, her request remained pending for a long time, forcing her to approach the Delhi High Court by filing a writ petition in the matter.

The CIC noted that applicants frequently approach it with grievances related to correction of date of birth, gender, spelling errors in names and other demographic details, often due to delays and lack of clarity in procedures.

Observing the trend, the Commission said such matters "primarily relate to service delivery and grievance redressal and ideally should be resolved within the administrative framework of the concerned authority without requiring citizens to resort to filing RTI applications".

Stressing the need for systemic improvements, the CIC advised the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen its mechanism for updating demographic details and ensure a transparent and user-friendly process.

It also asked the authority to lay down "clear timelines for disposal of such requests" and ensure that applications are processed in a "time-bound manner in accordance with applicable rules and regulations".

The Commission further stressed the need to improve grievance handling so that citizens receive timely responses "without the need to invoke the provisions of the Right to Information Act".

It also called for enhancing public awareness regarding the procedures and documentation required for updating Aadhaar details.

During the hearing, UIDAI informed the Commission that the appellant's request had since been processed and her date of birth corrected, adding that the RTI application was more in the nature of a grievance rather than a request for information.

Taking note of the submissions, the CIC said the reply furnished by the public authority was appropriate and disposed of the appeal, while underlining that "continued improvement in its operational mechanisms will help strengthen public confidence and trust" in the Aadhaar system.