Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge renews demand for RSS documents, warns of legal action

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said he would continue to seek documents related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) establishment and finances, and warned of legal action if he did not receive a satisfactory response.

Kharge has launched a campaign against the century-old organisation, demanding documents to establish whether it is formally registered in the country and details of its financial transactions.

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"It has been just a week since I asked for the details. They are patriots with a 100-year history. They must have documents somewhere — either in Nagpur, at Keshava Krupa in Bengaluru (the RSS's state headquarters) or at the Sarsangh Chalak's residence," Kharge told reporters when asked about the status of his social media posts seeking information on the organisation's establishment and expenditure.

Asked what he would do if the RSS did not furnish the documents, Kharge said there was a legal framework in place.

"What does it mean if they don't want to provide them? Should there be different yardsticks under the law? If they had the documents, wouldn't they have thrown them in my face by now?" he asked.

Kharge said he would exercise restraint as a minister and act strictly within the ambit of the law.

"Neither I nor they can breach the threshold of law. I will not allow them to cross that threshold. We have waited 100 years for these documents. Can't we wait another month?" he said.

Asked whether he was specifically seeking the RSS's registration papers, Kharge said his demand went beyond that.

"It is not just about registration papers. It is an effort to know who they are," he said.

"They will certainly come to us. Lengthy editorials by senior advocates, social media posts or podcasts on this issue will not affect me. I am ready for a discussion with anyone who wants to represent the RSS," he added.

The apparent reference to senior advocates was seen as a jibe at Mahesh Jethmalani, who recently posted a lengthy message on X criticising Kharge for seeking the RSS's registration documents and financial records.