Jaipur seals 14 coaching centres over fire safety violations, in crackdown after Lucknow blaze

The Jaipur administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown on coaching institutes and libraries over fire safety violations, sealing 14 establishments and issuing notices to over two dozen others following a deadly blaze at a coaching centre in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives.

Teams of the municipal corporation and police carried out inspections across the city to verify fire safety arrangements, including the availability of firefighting equipment, emergency exits and mandatory fire no objection certificates (NOCs).

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Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena said that since June 4, around 600 units in the Heritage area have been issued notices over fire safety compliance, including nearly 150 coaching institutes and libraries.

Officials said several institutes were found operating without adequate safety measures, prompting immediate sealing action. Over 24 coaching centres were also served notices for failing to comply with fire safety norms.

According to authorities, the drive was undertaken as a precautionary measure in view of the large number of students attending coaching centres in the city, making adherence to safety standards critical in case of emergencies.

During the inspections, officials checked whether fire-fighting systems were functional, whether equipment had expired and whether emergency exits were accessible. Documents related to fire NOCs were also sought from the institutions.

Further inspections and enforcement action are ongoing, officials said.