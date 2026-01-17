Winter smog takes toll on eyes along with respiratory illnesses, doctors say

Air pollution, long known for causing respiratory and cardiac ailments, is also emerging as a serious threat to eye health, doctors have warned, saying it increases the risk of eye infections and worsens existing ocular conditions.

Experts point to fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, as the primary culprit behind a range of eye problems including allergic conjunctivitis, scratches on the eye surface, dryness, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.

"Every winter, my clinic sees a rise in the number of people complaining of red, itchy, watery, and burning eyes. The main reason is high air pollution, especially fine particles known as PM2.5," said Dr Ajay Sharma, co-founder of Eye Q Eye Hospital.

PM2.5 consists of tiny particles generated from vehicle emissions, dust, burning waste and firecrackers.

Dr Sharma explained that these particles are small enough to enter the eyes easily and settle on the cornea, the clear front layer of the eye.

Solid particles irritate and scratch the surface of the eyes, while liquid particles carry chemicals that mix with tears and weaken their natural protective layer.

"Because of this, many people experience dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light. Children, elderly people, office-goers, and patients who have had recent eye surgery are especially affected during the winter smog," he said.

Dr Taru Dewan, head of the department of ophthalmology at RML Hospital, said winter pollution is particularly harmful as smog tends to linger.

"As the smog engulfs us, the eyes face the brunt alongwith respiratory illnesses. We are getting many allergic conjunctivitis patients with varying severity. Moreover, cases of eye dryness worsen due to exposure to smoke," she said.

She also highlighted that the risk of ocular infections increases when people rub their eyes with unclean hands.

"I advise my patients to avoid exposure to a polluted environment as far as possible and maintain hygiene. It seems difficult for individuals to control pollution, but at least efforts to minimise the generation of pollutants at their level can help. If everyone becomes conscious, then collective efforts will show the way."

Eyes, being directly exposed organs, are especially vulnerable to pollution, said Dr Umesh Bareja, senior consultant in ophthalmology at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital.

The most common reaction is allergic in nature. "This is known as allergic conjunctivitis, which manifests as redness, irritation and watering. Pollution can also aggravate dry eyes, more common in people staring at screens for long hours and those using contact lenses," he said.

Dr Bareja also flagged smoking as a major factor affecting the inner structures of the eyes.

"Even passive smoking can affect eye health. Smoking has been linked to increased chances of cataract, glaucoma, uveitis and macular degeneration," he said.

According to him, addressing the issue requires public awareness and strong policy measures to curb vehicular and industrial pollution, burning of trash and coal, deforestation and unregulated construction activity.

He added that tobacco smoking should be avoided at any cost.

Dr JS Bhalla, North India Representative in the Scientific Committee of the All India Ophthalmological Society and a senior consultant at Perfect Eye Centre in Delhi, said both outdoor and indoor air pollution contribute to eye diseases.

"Among air pollutants, high levels of PM2.5, while associated with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and stroke, can also contribute to adult and childhood glaucoma," he said. "We are witnessing about a 30 per cent increase in patients with dry eyes in the OPD."

Dr Anshika Luthra Sharma, Ophthalmologist and Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Eye Q Eye Hospital, said preventive steps can significantly reduce the risk. "The good news is that simple precautions can make a big difference."

She advised wearing wrap-around glasses when stepping out, washing the face and eyes with clean water after returning home, avoiding rubbing the eyes even if they itch, staying well-hydrated and limiting outdoor exposure on days with high pollution levels.

If discomfort persists, she said, people should consult an eye specialist instead of self-medicating.

"Pollution may be unavoidable, but protecting our eyes is very much in our control," she added.