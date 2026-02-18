Delhi police book Blinkit under Arms Act for selling prohibited knives

Delhi police has registered a case against instant delivery platform Blinkit for allegedly selling knives that violate government-prescribed specifications, after investigators found that people involved in crimes had ordered them online.

The case was registered on February 14 under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. According to police, knives with a blade length exceeding 7.62 cm and width beyond 1.72 cm are prohibited under existing government rules.

The issue surfaced during the investigation of criminal cases in which suspects were found to have purchased knives through online platforms. While examining online marketplaces, police found such knives listed for sale on Blinkit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, "A case was registered on February 14 under relevant provisions of the Arms Act after it was found that certain knives being sold online were in violation of government notifications regulating blade size and specifications."

During verification, police personnel placed an order through the platform for a ‘Stanley knife’ and examined the product after delivery. The knife was manually foldable and exceeded the permissible limits.

Police said the blade measured around 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it "illegal" under the law.

On February 15, police conducted searches at multiple dark stores, small warehouses linked to quick commerce companies, across Delhi and recovered 16 illegal knives.

The following day, the operation was expanded to a warehouse in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram. Police recovered 32 more illegal knives, taking the total seizure to 50.

The investigation is now focused on the supply chain, procurement sources and the role of individuals responsible for stocking and distributing the prohibited items. Notices may be issued to concerned entities as part of the probe.

Police said they are also in discussions with various online delivery platforms and have urged them to delist products that violate government notifications.