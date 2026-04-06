EAM Jaishankar speaks with Iran, Qatar, UAE leaders amid West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a series of high-level phone conversations with his counterparts from Iran, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over global energy supplies following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with discussions focusing on the evolving regional situation and its implications.

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"Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation," Jaishankar said on social media without elaborating.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two leaders discussed bilateral ties along with regional and international developments.

On his conversation with Qatar’s prime minister, Jaishankar said, "Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar this evening," noting Al Thani’s dual role as foreign minister.

Following his talks with the UAE leadership, Jaishankar said, "Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE."

The outreach comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran, warning of strikes on key infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy artery.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran effectively blocked the narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

The situation has triggered widespread international concern over disruptions to commercial shipping, with major powers calling for the immediate reopening of the waterway. Iran, however, has allowed vessels from friendly countries, including India, to pass through.

West Asia remains a key source of India’s energy imports, and New Delhi has intensified diplomatic engagements in recent weeks aimed at de-escalating the conflict and ensuring uninterrupted energy flows through the Strait.

Officials believe a prolonged blockade could have serious consequences for fuel and fertiliser security, not just for India but for several countries dependent on the crucial maritime route.