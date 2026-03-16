West Asia conflict disrupts aviation: Indian airlines cancel 4,335 flights, foreign carriers 1,187, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The ongoing West Asia conflict has significantly disrupted global aviation, with Indian airlines cancelling 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights so far due to airspace closures in the region, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has impacted flight operations as several countries in West Asia closed their airspace, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, the minister stressed that passenger safety remains the government’s top priority.

"Regarding the cancellations that have happened because of airspace closure in West Asia, almost till now, in a cumulative, Indian carriers have cancelled up to 4,335 flights, and foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1,187 flights," Naidu said.

Stating that the safety of the operations is the topmost priority during this crisis, the minister said there is no reason for us to operate in this area when the airspace itself is closed.

Naidu said the aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are in constant communication with regulators in the affected countries.

"Whenever there was a slot available for us to operate, we have operated. And I can tell you that almost 2,19,780 people have travelled during this crisis time also," the minister said.

Naidu added that authorities have been coordinating with international counterparts to maintain safe aviation operations despite the disruptions.

"And right now, there are still some airspace which is still closed, and we are trying to do our best to facilitate for them. But first and foremost, the airspace has to be open. It has to be safe to travel. Only then we can have the regular travel take place," the minister said.