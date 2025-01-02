MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
We strongly condemn cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans: PM Modi

More than 30 people were injured as Wednesday's attack turned festive Bourbon Street in the USA into macabre mayhem

PTI Published 02.01.25, 08:00 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which has killed 15 people, and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy," PM Modi said on X.

A driver wreaked carnage on New Orleans' famed French Quarter early on New Year's Day, as he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd before being shot to death by police, authorities said.

More than 30 people were injured as Wednesday's attack turned festive Bourbon Street in the USA into macabre mayhem.

The FBI said it is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and it does not believe the driver acted alone. An Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle's trailer hitch, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

New Orleans PM Narendra Modi Terror Attacks
