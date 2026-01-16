Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy 21K square metre land parcels for Rs 38 crore at Alibag, near Mumbai

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have bought 1.36 hectare land at Alibag near Mumbai for Rs 37.86 crore, according to CRE Matrix.

Real estate data analytic firm CRE Matrix, which has reviewed the property registration document, said that the former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have bought two land parcels totalling 21,010 sq metres at Alibag, Raigad.

The registration was done on January 13, 2026.

The size of the first plot is 14,740 square metres, while the size of the second plot is 6,270 square metres.

The total deal value is Rs 37.86 crore and around Rs 2.27 crore was paid towards stamp duty.

As per the CRE Matrix, the seller is Sonali Amit Rajput. Samira Land Assets is the confirming party.

Post-Covid pandemic, there has been a surge in real estate transactions by film stars, cricketers, big corporates and other ultra high net worth individuals (ultra HNIs) in the Mumbai Metroplitan Region (MMR).

