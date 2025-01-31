MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle goes from selling garlands at Maha Kumbh to making acting debut

Her striking amber eyes and radiant smile earned her the nickname “Mona Lisa”, drawing widespread attention online

PTI Published 31.01.25, 01:49 PM
Monalisa Bhonsle with Director Sanoj Mishra (L); Monalisa Bhonsle (R)

Monalisa Bhonsle with Director Sanoj Mishra (L); Monalisa Bhonsle (R) X/@SHIVMEE10365053 (L); X/ @didinirdeshsing (R)

The 16-year-old Madhya Pradesh girl, who sold garlands at Maha Kumbh and became a viral sensation on social media, is all set to make her debut as an actor.

Monalisa Bhonsle will star in "Diary of West Bengal", announced filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who earlier directed movies such as "Ghaznavi", "Srinagar", "Shashank" and "Diary of West Bengal".

Mishra said the film is a love story and Bhonsle will essay the role of one of the female leads.

"I met Monalisa and her family at their home. They have agreed to let Monalisa work in my film." Bhonsle, who lives in Maheshwar, about 100 km from Indore, became an internet sensation during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj where she had gone to sell Rudraksha garlands.

Her striking amber eyes and radiant smile earned her the nickname “Mona Lisa”, drawing widespread attention online.

However, the sudden attention also brought challenges. Reports revealed that she faced harassment at the Kumbh Mela, prompting her family to send her back home for her safety.

While it is true that Bhonsle never acted in her life, Mishra said she has taken it as a challenge.

"We will train Monalisa in acting through workshops. After this, film scenes will be shot with her in April," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

