Congress seeks judicial probe into Indore water deaths, threatens agitation on Jan 11

The Congress on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Indore water contamination incident that killed six people and warned of a city-wide agitation if corrective steps are not taken.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said state urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya must be sacked as Bhagirathpura, where the tragedy occurred, falls within his Indore-1 assembly constituency.

Patwari also demanded that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder be registered against Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and concerned civic officials.

“If these demands are not met, the Congress will launch a major agitation in the city on January 11. The Congress will approach the court over the drinking water tragedy,” Patwari said after a party meeting in Indore.

He claimed that despite the BJP’s electoral victories across Indore, residents were repaid with deaths caused by contaminated drinking water.

"Sixteen persons have died. These deaths are the murder of that mandate which people gave to the BJP in the previous elections. There must be a judicial probe into the deaths caused by contaminated drinking water and those guilty should be given strict punishment," he told reporters.

"Residents of Bhagirathpura had been complaining for the past eight months that contaminated water was coming from municipal tap connections, but no action was taken. They are also saying water currently being supplied through municipal tankers in Bhagirathpura is also contaminated," Patwari added.