MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 March 2026

Violence breaks out in moving train after alleged razor attack on Sadhu Ashutosh Brahmchari

Brahmchari said he had boarded the Rewa Express from Ghaziabad to travel to Allahabad. “I went to the toilet around 5am when the train was approaching Kaushambi. As soon as I came out, a man attacked me and tried to slit my nose with a razor. I somehow pushed him away and locked myself in the bathroom,” he said

Piyush Srivastava Published 09.03.26, 04:35 AM
Ashutosh Brahmchari razor attack

Ashutosh Brahmchari being taken for a medical examination in Allahabad on Sunday. (PTI)

Ashutosh Brahmchari, who had filed a case against Jyotirmath shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati accusing him of sexually exploiting students at his ashram, was allegedly attacked with a razor on a moving train on Sunday.

Brahmchari has accused Dinesh Falahari, a sadhu from Mathura, and Avimukteshwaranand of orchestrating the attack. “I had filed a case against Avimukteshwaranand for molesting two batuks (children who learn Sanskrit in ashrams). This had angered Falahari, who had announced a reward of 21 lakh for someone who cuts my nose,” Brahmchari told reporters in Allahabad after filing a case against the unidentified attacker, Falahari, Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Swami Balmukund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmchari said he had boarded the Rewa Express from Ghaziabad to travel to Allahabad. “I went to the toilet around 5am when the train was approaching Kaushambi. As soon as I came out, a man attacked me and tried to slit my nose with a razor. I somehow pushed him away and locked myself in the bathroom,” he said.

In Mathura, Falahari told reporters that Brahmchari was a “criminal and pervert”.

“He has already filed false cases against 106 people in Shamli and extorted money from them. He assaulted two children himself and implicated the shankaracharya in a false case,” Falahari added.

RELATED TOPICS

Violence Train Sadhu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India defeat New Zealand in final, become first team to successfully defend T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson dominated NZ alongside Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the last in India's 255 for five against New Zealand in the final
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he returns to the pavilion after his dismissal by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

The captain and coach had faith in me. I love this team because they backed me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT