Vedanta power plant blast: Probe finds fuel build-up, negligent operation behind deaths

A boiler blast at Vedanta’s power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has put the focus on safety and maintenance failures, with early findings pointing to fuel build-up inside the furnace.

Police said a preliminary technical investigation found that excessive fuel accumulation led to a pressure build-up, which triggered the explosion. The initial probe also flagged lapses in upkeep and negligent operation at the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the facility in Singhitarai village. A steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. Twenty people died and 16 were injured.

Also Read Chhattisgarh police register FIR against Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal after plant blast kills 20

“According to an initial report submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector, the excessive fuel inside the furnace generated high pressure, causing a blast in the boiler. The pressure forced a lower pipe of the boiler out of its designated position, resulting in the severe accident,” said a police statement on Thursday.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti also confirmed the same cause. “The accumulation of fuel and the resulting excessive pressure were the primary causes of the explosion,” the statement added.

Investigators said Vedanta and its contractor NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited) did not follow maintenance and operational standards for machinery and equipment.

“Lapses in upkeep and negligent operation led to sudden fluctuations in boiler pressure, ultimately causing the accident. Based on the available evidence and technical findings, negligence has been established prima facie, following which an FIR was lodged,” the statement said.

An FIR has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said eight to ten individuals have been named.

“Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added,” Thakur told PTI.

A special investigation team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel has been formed. It includes Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Gupta, forensic officer Srishti Singh, and Dabhra police station in-charge Rajesh Patel.

The investigation will now look at responsibility within the company and its contractors, and whether safety checks were ignored before the blast.