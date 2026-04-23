BJP plans bear Hitler's imprint: Baby compares CAA, NRC moves to Nazi Germany

CPM general secretary MA Baby on Wednesday saw imprints of Germany under Adolf Hitler in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were using the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, census evaluation process, special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and delimitation to establish a "fascist, majoritarian Hindu rashtra".

Speaking in Calcutta, Baby said: "This reminds us of Germany. In the month of September 1935, Nuremberg Laws were initiated. What was the purpose? In the name of protecting Aryan purity, others were declared to be non-citizens, especially Jews. And we all know what happened. In 1933, Hitler came to power. In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were implemented. This is a copybook project of (Hitler's Germany), what (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing."

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The CPM leader said that the elections being conducted in Bengal were unprecedented in the history of Independent India, and the SIR was part of the bigger Hindutva design to target and disenfranchise people belonging to a particular community.

"Poor people from distant places are coming and lining up in queues as they value their voting rights. What Narendra Modi and company are doing in India regarding voters' rights and citizenship needs to be viewed in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, census process and the SIR, which is nothing but special intensive removal from the voters' list... This is to say, in Amit Shah's words — chronology samjhiye," Baby said.

The CPM has been branding the Modi government's defeated effort to enhance the number of Lok Sabha seats through the delimitation exercise and tying it to the women's bill as the RSS project to push their agenda of turning India into a Hindu rashtra.

"Through delimitation, they want to do gerrymandering. The ruling party at the Centre has already practised it partially in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. Now they want to do it for the entire country... whereby they can use the huge majority to establish Hindu rashtra as they wish. This was the plan (behind increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850)," he said.

Gerrymandering is the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to give one party or group an unfair advantage

Accusing chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being part of the "evil design" of Modi, Baby said instead of "conducting himself as a constitutional head, the referee joined a team" in Bengal.

"Mr Gyanesh Kumar is now exercising his office in support of the ruling party at the Centre. And in West Bengal it is evident. Even the Supreme Court expressed its surprise how, unlike in any other states, there is a special category of people under suspicion. Lots of 'logical explanations' have been brought in to keep lakhs of voters in suspended animation... This is an extraordinary, disturbing and threatening situation in West Bengal, unlike in any other state," he added.

He also attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee for advancing the RSS agenda by spending government funds to build temples.