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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Chhattisgarh police register FIR against Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal after plant blast kills 20

A case has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur says

PTI Published 16.04.26, 11:41 PM
Smoke erupts from Vedanta power plant after a powerful boiler explosion on Tuesday, at Singhitarai, in Sakti District, Chhattisgarh, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The death toll in a blast has gone up to 17 with four more workers succumbing to injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Smoke erupts from Vedanta power plant after a powerful boiler explosion on Tuesday, at Singhitarai, in Sakti District, Chhattisgarh, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The death toll in a blast has gone up to 17 with four more workers succumbing to injuries, police said on Wednesday. PTI

The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday registered an FIR against Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and others in connection with the blast at the firm's power plant in Sakti district that claimed 20 lives, an official said.

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the Vedanta plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

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A case has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Thakur told PTI.

Investigation into the incident is underway and several reports are awaited, including post-mortem reports of the deceased and findings from the forensic science laboratory and the industrial health and safety department, he said.

"A technical team has also been constituted to probe the cause of the blast. Further sections will be added if required after all reports are received," the SP said.

Following the incident, the opposition Congress had demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry into it.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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