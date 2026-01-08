MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
VCs question Vinay Pathak’s continued tenure as AIU president after status quo row

MoE’s panel extension without clarity on leadership fuels criticism as VCs allege status quo is misread while Pathak plans an overseas visit amid governance concerns

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 08.01.26, 07:20 AM
Professor Vinay Pathak

Professor Vinay Pathak Sourced by the Telegraph

The vice-chancellors of several universities have questioned the continuation of Prof. Vinay Pathak as the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), alleging that the organisation had “misinterpreted” a government order.

Pathak, currently the VC of Kanpur University, ended his regular tenure as president of the AIU on June 30 last year. However, he continued in the key post, citing a June 23 order issued by the ministry of education (MoE). Through the order, the MoE had set up a committee to give suggestions on the AIU’s restructuring and directed the association to “maintain status quo till six months or till any decision is taken on receipt of the report of the committee, whichever is earlier”.

The AIU interpreted “the maintenance of the status quo” as a suggestion that key officials should continue in their respective posts.

The six-month period ended on December 22, but the committee hasn’t submitted its report. Going by the MoE’s order, Pathak should have stepped down on or before December 22. However, he continues as the president of the AIU.

The MoE on Wednesday extended the tenure of the expert panel for a month based on the request of committee convener and AIU secretary-general Pankaj Mittal. But the extension letter is silent on the status quo.

“The AIU has taken experts’ opinion on the MoE’s letter on the extension of the committee. Since the MoE has extended the tenure of the committee for one month, it automatically means the status quo in the AIU continues,” an AIU source said.

However, several VCs begged to differ. “Going by the first order, the status quo was valid for a maximum of six months. Pathak’s continuation is arbitrary,” a VC said.

Another VC said a delegation from some universities was slated to visit Japan next week, and Pathak and Mittal were a part of it. “Since the president (Pathak) is visiting Japan, the AIU wants to interpret the order to justify his continuation in office,” he said.

Pathak did not comment on the issue.

