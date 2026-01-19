Vande Bharat sleeper train to start Kamakhya–Howrah services from January 22

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin commercial operations from January 22, running between Kamakhya and Howrah, according to an order issued by the Railways.

"Prospective passengers can book berths through IRCTC or other online platforms, as well as from physical counters, as the train's name and number have been added to the software system," a senior railway official said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fare, inclusive of GST, is Rs 2,435 for AC 3, Rs 3,145 for AC 2, and Rs 3,855 for AC 1. The train will cover the 972-kilometre distance in 14 hours, making it the fastest service on this route.

Also Read Three Amrit Bharat trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually

The current fastest train, the Saraighat Express, completes the journey in 16 hours and 23 minutes. The Vande Bharat Sleeper’s fare is higher than the Saraighat Express, especially for AC 2 and AC 3 classes.

The Saraighat Express charges, including GST and superfast fees, are Rs 3,320 for AC 1, Rs 1,985 for AC 2, and Rs 1,410 for AC 3.

Compared to the Saraighat Express, the Vande Bharat Sleeper’s fare is higher by 72 per cent for AC 3, 58 per cent for AC 2, and 16 per cent for AC 1.

Railway officials said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers a wide range of passenger amenities, enhanced safety features, and other facilities compared to any other train in the country, which justifies its higher fare.

Airline fares between the two cities range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500. On January 8, 2026, the Railway Ministry released a circular notifying the train's timetable and stoppages.

According to the circular, one train set (Train No 27576) will depart from Kamakhya at 6:15 pm and, with stoppages at 13 stations, will arrive at Howrah at 8:15 am the next morning.

The return train (Train No 27575) will leave Howrah at 6:20 pm and reach Kamakhya at 8:20 am the next day.

The 13 stops between Kamakhya and Howrah are Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Malda Town, New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, and Bandel.

A press release from the Railway Ministry stated that the sleeper train set consists of 16 air-conditioned coaches, including one AC First Class coach, four AC Two-Tier coaches, and eleven AC Three-Tier coaches.

"It is designed to provide safe and comfortable overnight travel, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers," the statement added.

Officials said Vande Bharat is a key part of India’s passenger rail modernisation plans. "By 2047, the Vande Bharat fleet is envisioned to scale up to around 4,500 train sets, aligned with India's long-term development goals," they added.

The ministry also outlined medium-term plans to operate about 800 Vande Bharat train sets by 2030, subject to infrastructure readiness and manufacturing capacity.