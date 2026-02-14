MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 February 2026

Six-year-old dies during MRI at Greater Noida diagnostic centre, probe ordered

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 14.02.26, 03:28 PM

Videograb

A six-year-old boy died during an MRI procedure at a private diagnostic centre in Greater Noida this week, prompting a government inquiry and allegations of negligence from his family.

The incident took place on Thursday at a facility in the Pie-3 area. The child, a resident of Dungarpur village, had been taken there for an MRI scan. According to family members, he was in normal health before the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Friday, the administration had sealed the diagnostic centre. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Also Read

“The exact cause of death is not known yet and will be determined after completion of the enquiry,” Dr Chandan Soni of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Health Department told PTI.

The family has alleged that the centre administered expired medicine or an overdose during the scan. They claim negligence led to the boy’s death. The child’s father, Vicky, has filed a complaint at the Beta-2 police station.

Police said, “An FIR will be registered after the report of the medical enquiry is received.” They added that further investigation is underway.

RELATED TOPICS

Probe Health
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Q before India-Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster: Will there be handshakes?

The much-anticipated Sunday encounter now carries added off-field intrigue, even as both teams prepare to focus on the contest itself
Sudhakar Singh
Quote left Quote right

This (India-US trade deal) is a death warrant for farmers, prepared without taking their opinion

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT