Three Amrit Bharat Express trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually

These trains will run between Santragachhi and Tambaram (near Chennai); between Howrah and Anand Vihar (Delhi); and between Sealdah and Varanasi

Our Special Correspondent Published 19.01.26, 09:08 AM
A screen at Santragachhi station shows Modi virtually flagging off the trains from Singur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Singur through video conferencing on Sunday.

These trains will run between Santragachhi and Tambaram (near Chennai); between Howrah and Anand Vihar (Delhi); and between Sealdah and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new 15km railway line between Jayrambati and Maynapur, both in Bankura, and launched a new passenger train in this section.

Ravneet Singh, junior railway minister; Satish Kumar, chairman and CEO of the Railway Board and Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway, were present at Santragachhi station during the programme to mark the inauguration of the three new Amrit Bharat Express Trains.

The schedules of the news trains are:

Tambaram–Santragachhi Amrit Bharat Express

From Tambaram: Every Friday at 3.30pm, reaching Santragachhi at 8.15pm the next day.

Return: Every Saturday at 11.55pm, reaching Tambaram at 10am on Monday.

Howrah–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express

From Howrah: Every Thursday at 11.10pm, reaching Anand Vihar at 2.50am on Saturday.

Return: Every Saturday at 5.15am, reaching Howrah at 10.50pm on Sunday.

Varanasi–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express

From Varanasi: Every Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday at 10.10pm, reaching Sealdah at 9.55am the next day.

Return: From Sealdah, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 7.30pm, reaching Varanasi at 7.20am the next day.

