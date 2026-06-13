Delhi High Court rejects NSUI plea to reopen CBSE re-evaluation portal

Delhi High Court on Friday declined to pass any order to reopen the CBSE Class XII board exam result re-evaluation portal on a plea by Congress student wing NSUI, saying aggrieved individual students can approach the court separately.

The portal was operational from June 2 to 7. A vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain said reopening the portal would only delay the declaration of the re-evaluation results. Over 1.6 lakh students have applied for re-evaulation, complaining of low marks that they have blamed on the new online marking system.

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"For you, it is one week, but the whole process gets delayed by a month.... You are not understanding. It is not one step," the bench told the counsel for the NSUI. "I am not giving further directions. Whoever is aggrieved, let the individual approach," the court added.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBSE, said the aggrieved students had already submitted their requests and the disputed answer sheets are being examined. Mehta said the PIL was based on "very general assumptions" and if the NSUI's prayers were allowed, the undergraduate admission of more than 17 lakh students would be adversely affected.