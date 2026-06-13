Operation Sindoor commander Rajiv Ghai appointed as military adviser to National Security Council Secretariat

Indian Army deputy chief, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was the director-general of military operations during Operation Sindoor, is set to take over as military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), sources said on Friday.

This is the first time a serving three-star general officer will take over as the military adviser to the NSCS headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval.

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The military adviser serves as the critical bridge between the armed forces and the country’s apex national security decision-making structure, the NSCS. Ghai will succeed General N.S. Raja Subramani, who is now the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment, Lt Gen. Ghai has commanded an infantry battalion in the western sector, an independent brigade in the central sector, and served as general officer commanding of the 56th Infantry Division in Arunachal Pradesh before commanding the Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, Defence Services Staff College, Army War College and the National Defence College, the general officer has held a wide array of command, staff and instructional appointments in a career spanning over 36 years.