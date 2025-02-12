MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Body of newborn baby thrown to garbage, dogs eat it in Lalitpur hospital

The infant died the same day it was born due to 'an underdeveloped brain and skull', claims the hospital authorities

PTI Published 12.02.25, 03:37 PM
Representational image

Representational image Wikipedia

The body of an infant, allegedly partially eaten by dogs, was found dumped with garbage at the district women's hospital in Lalitpur, officials said on Wednesday.

Medical superintendent Meenakshi Devi said Sangeeta, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the Madawara block, had been admitted to the hospital with labour pain on February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She gave birth to a premature baby at 6:50 pm that day. Due to an underdeveloped brain and skull, the infant was shifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit. The baby died at 7:30 pm on the same day," she said.

"The hospital then handed over the body to the family," she added.

On Tuesday, the hospital received information about an infant's body being found in the garbage. The identification band on the body confirmed that it was Sangeeta's baby. The body was moved to the mortuary and sent for a post-mortem, the medical superintendent said.

Sangeeta's husband Akhilesh claimed that a hospital nurse instructed them to hand over the body to an individual who would cremate the infant for Rs 200.

"It appears that the body was discarded instead of being cremated," Akhilesh said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh: UN report calls out ‘serious revenge violence’ targeting Awami officials

‘People were shot at point-blank range’: OHCHR accuses Hasina regime for 1,400 deaths during students’ protests
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, in Patna, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

All I earned, I owe to my intellect. My earnings ensure money not a problem for youth of Bihar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT