Pregnant woman dies after alleged family attack over inter-caste marriage in Karnataka

A pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Karnataka’s Hubballi after she was allegedly attacked by her own family over her inter-caste marriage, police said on Monday, arresting three people including her father.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Inam-Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk.

The woman, aged around 20, succumbed to her injuries later that night. Police said she was allegedly assaulted with a pipe and agricultural equipment.

According to investigators, the woman had married a man from a different caste in May despite opposition from her family. Fearing for their lives, the couple had been living in neighbouring Haveri district before returning to the village earlier this month.

Police said members of the woman’s family first attempted to attack her husband and father-in-law while they were at their agricultural field on Sunday. The two managed to escape.

The attackers then allegedly barged into the victim’s house and assaulted her, another woman and a man present there, police said.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last. A case has been registered at the Hubballi rural police station, and an investigation is on.