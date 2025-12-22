MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 December 2025

Pregnant woman dies after alleged family attack over inter-caste marriage in Karnataka

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.12.25, 12:13 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Karnataka’s Hubballi after she was allegedly attacked by her own family over her inter-caste marriage, police said on Monday, arresting three people including her father.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Inam-Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, aged around 20, succumbed to her injuries later that night. Police said she was allegedly assaulted with a pipe and agricultural equipment.

According to investigators, the woman had married a man from a different caste in May despite opposition from her family. Fearing for their lives, the couple had been living in neighbouring Haveri district before returning to the village earlier this month.

Police said members of the woman’s family first attempted to attack her husband and father-in-law while they were at their agricultural field on Sunday. The two managed to escape.

The attackers then allegedly barged into the victim’s house and assaulted her, another woman and a man present there, police said.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last. A case has been registered at the Hubballi rural police station, and an investigation is on.

RELATED TOPICS

Inter-caste Marriages
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand and India sign free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the deal
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during the Masters' Union convocation ceremony as the chief guest, in Gurugram, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

After 2023 World Cup final, I was completely distraught, felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT