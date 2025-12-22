MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
New Year’s eve cruise to India’s only active volcano planned in Andamans

Passengers can opt for multiple travel classes based on comfort and budget preferences, while onboard catering services will be available throughout the journey

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 22.12.25, 03:33 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

People will be able to ring in the New Year with a rare view of India’s only active volcano, as the Andaman and Nicobar administration has planned a special cruise voyage to Barren Island on New Year’s Eve.

The cruise will depart from Haddo Wharf in Sri Vijaya Puram at 9 pm on December 31 and is scheduled to return by 2 pm on January 1, offering passengers a unique experience that blends adventure, celebration and natural grandeur, an official said.

The onboard celebration on MV Swaraj Dweep will feature exotic food, music and other entertainment activities to welcome the New Year, he said.

“This sea voyage will ensure a rare close-up view of the Barren Island, and an unforgettable countdown to the new year under the stars. With a capacity of 1,200 passengers, the cruise has already witnessed an overwhelming public response,” he added.

Passengers will be able to choose from multiple travel classes depending on their comfort and budget preferences, while catering services will be available throughout the journey, the official said.

The cruise will be operated by the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS), and tickets can be booked through its website, he said.

Ticket prices range from Rs 3,180 per person to Rs 8,310, he said.

Located nearly 140 km by sea from Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair, Barren Island sits at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

The island has a total area of 8.34 sq km, with the nearest habitation being Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and the Narcondam Lookout Post.

According to government data, the first eruption at Barren Island was recorded in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, 2022, and in September and November this year.

