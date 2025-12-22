‘Mute spectators’: Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand govt, orders probe into forest land grabbing

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Uttarakhand government over the grabbing of forest land, observing that the state government and its authorities were sitting like "mute spectators", and initiated a suo motu case.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to form an inquiry committee and submit a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What is shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and authorities are sitting like mute spectators when forest land is being grabbed in front of their eyes. Thus we initiate a suo motu case.

"Chief secretary of Uttarakhand and Principal conservation secretary is instructed to form a fact finding committee and submit a report. Private parties are stopped from creating any third party rights and no construction shall take place," the bench said.

The top court said vacant land, other than residential houses, shall be taken in possession by the forest department.

It posted the matter for hearing on Monday after reopening of the court following vacations.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Anita Kandwal pertaining to illegal possession of a large chunk of forest land in Uttarakhand.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.