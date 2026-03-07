ED conducts ‘raids’ on Anil Ambani linked power firm sites across Mumbai and Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided several premises in Mumbai and Hyderabad linked to companies and individuals associated with Anil Ambani and Reliance Power in connection with bank loan fraud cases against the industrialist and his group companies, sources in the agency said.

An ED official said 15 teams on Friday carried out the raids at 10-12 premises linked to the company and its executives. The raids started before dawn against people linked to the power utility firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Power dismissed reports of any such raids on its premises. A spokesperson for Reliance Power said: “This is in reference to media reports alleging that the ED has conducted raids at locations linked to Reliance Power Limited. In this regard, the company would like to clarify that to the best of its knowledge, no such action has been carried out at any of the offices or premises of the company.”

The raids came days after Anil’s 17-storey house, Abode, in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill, worth ₹3,717 crore, was attached by the agency under the anti-money laundering law. The total value of assets attached in the case linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group has climbed beyond ₹15,700 crore.