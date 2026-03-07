King George Medical University in Lucknow alleges campus land recapture by unidentified people

The administration of King George Medical University (KGMU) here has alleged that a portion of the land it had cleared for use as a parking space after demolishing three mazars and related structures on its campus had been recaptured by unidentified people.

Three of the eight mazars located on the KGMU campus have been razed after their management committees failed to furnish legal proof of ownership or land rights within the 15-day deadline that expired on February 12. Sources said the university administration had informed the committee about resuming the demolition drive after Eid (expected on March 20).

K.K. Singh, a lecturer at KGMU who is tasked with overseeing the encroachment drive with the help of the district administration and police, said the cleared plot was being used as a parking lot owing to a shortage of space following the construction of a second trauma centre.

“Some people erected bamboo barriers around the parking area on the night of Holi (March 4). We have submitted an application to the police to file an FIR against those responsible. We also provided them with CCTV footage today (Friday). We hope that the police get the area vacated and take action against those involved. If needed, we will also inform the chief minister about the development,” Singh said.

Local BJP leader Abhijit Mishra had claimed in a complaint to the KGMU administration that the mausoleums were built illegally and should be razed.

The mazar management committee maintains that the structures predate the medical college by over six to seven centuries. The KGMU was originally established as a medical college and later upgraded to a university.