'Unprecedented': Jindal Global University shuts classes as AC failures rock Sonipat campus

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, has announced a week-long suspension of all classes from August 18 to 25, citing air-conditioning failures in its residential hostels.

The decision comes amid mounting complaints and viral videos pointing to infrastructure problems in the private university.

In an email to students on August 17, Registrar Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik wrote, “This is an unusual and unprecedented situation for us as a University.”

He noted that while teaching would pause, campus facilities, including the library and classrooms, would remain open.

In recent days, students have shared multiple videos online showing faulty plumbing, water leaks, and one incident where an AC unit reportedly exploded.

One clip showed a part of the ceiling component collapsing on empty benches in the Global Library reading room.

“Last year in August, there was a fungus outbreak in our room when we had left the room for the weekend. This happened because we didn’t keep the AC on,” one student said to Bar & Bench.

The undergraduate and postgraduate law students pay fees of about Rs 3.35 lakh annually for accommodation and allied services.

The administration said the suspension followed “comprehensive consultations with key stakeholders.”

According to Patnaik’s email, vice chancellor C. Raj Kumar, the registrar, and senior leadership met student council presidents of all JGU schools, who “unanimously agreed that this was the most appropriate step under the present circumstances.”

The deans of all schools and institutes were also consulted and expressed support, the email added.

Students have been given the option to remain on campus despite the teaching pause. The university said all 150 classrooms in the academic block would remain available for use, and faculty members were asked to adjust their course plans.

The academic year began barely two weeks ago, following a three-month summer break.