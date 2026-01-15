MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two teenage sports trainees found dead in Sports Authority of India hostel in Kollam, police launch probe

The deceased were identified as Sandra (17), an athletics trainee from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi (15), a kabaddi player from Thiruvananthapuram district

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.01.26, 02:17 PM

Videograb

Two teenage athletes staying at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kollam were found dead early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sandra (17), an athletics trainee from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi (15), a kabaddi player from Thiruvananthapuram district. Sandra was a Plus Two student, while Vyshnavi was studying in Class 10.

The incident came to light around 5 am, when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the two girls had not reported for the morning training session. According to police, repeated knocks on the door of the room went unanswered.

Hostel authorities then broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans. Police said Vyshnavi was officially allotted a different room in the hostel but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room.

Other hostel inmates had seen both girls early in the morning, police added. Kollam East police have launched an investigation into the deaths.

“The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note has been recovered from the room,” police officials said.

As part of the probe, police will record statements from other sportspersons staying at the hostel, their trainers and the families of the deceased, an official said.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted, after which the bodies will be handed over to the relatives, police added.

Sports Authority Of India (SAI) Kollam
