Centre suspends NH66 contractor as Kollam road wall collapse exposes safety lapses

The Union road transport ministry has taken immediate action against the contracting company engaged in the under-construction work of National Highway 66, where a sidewall of the approach road structure caved in on Friday. The company, Sivalaya Constructions Ltd, has been barred from undertaking work for a month.

Serious concerns had been raised by locals about the quality of construction and the stability of the reinforced wall along the NH-66 stretch at Mylacaudu near Kottiyam in Kollam, which collapsed on Friday. Huge craters opened up on the service road, and several cars and a school van carrying children had a narrow escape.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a show-cause notice to the company asking why it should not be blacklisted. The company’s project manager and resident engineer have been relieved of their duties.

The Centre has said further action will follow once the expert committee submits its report. It has already noted lapses on the part of the company in soil testing and in laying the foundation of the sidewall.

Swift action followed a letter from Kerala public works department minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas to Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari seeking intervention. A similar incident had been reported at Kooriyad in Malappuram two months ago.

The NH-66 passes through paddy fields where the soil is loose and waterlogged. The new stretch was raised using filled earth with the service road running below. NHAI guidelines mandate elevated roads in waterlogged areas, but the contractor built an earth-fill embankment instead — a design approved by NHAI officials, placing responsibility on both parties.

The Kollam project is estimated at ₹1,385 crore.