Traitor jibe at Shinde: Mumbai police visit Kunal Kamra’s Mahim home after he skips summons

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday failed to appear before Khar police in connection with the case registered for his "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while a team went to his Mahim home to "check" his availability.

He was supposed to appear before Khar police during the day, an official said, adding it was the second time he was summoned.

"A Khar police team went to his house in Mahim, where his family stays, to check whether he would appear in connection with the case or not. Since he did not, further course of action will be decided soon," the official said.

The first notice seeking his appearance was issued last week, and the comedian's request for seven days' time was denied by police.

The Madras High Court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State (Tamil Nadu) since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai police.

Last week, three FIRs against him at Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) were transferred to Khar police station, where a case has already been registered on the complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The studio where Kamra shot his video lampooning Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena is located in Khar in the western part of the metropolis. Shiv Sainiks had ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23.

