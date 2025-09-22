MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 22 September 2025

Three-storey building collapses in Indore amid rains; seven rescued, several feared trapped

Eyewitnesses said electricity had been cut off in Ranipura area as part of the relief operation

PTI Published 22.09.25, 11:40 PM

Videograb

A three-storeyed building collapsed amid rains in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night, following which seven persons were rescued while a few others are feared trapped under the debris, officials at the site said.

The incident took place in Ranipura area, they added.

'Initial information suggests the building is 8-10 years old. A portion of the structure fell onto an adjacent building. Around 10-12 persons were said to be trapped under the debris. Seven of them have been rescued. Efforts are underway to bring out the others," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said after reaching the site.

Senior police and administration personnel are monitoring the search and rescue operation, an official said.

Eyewitnesses said electricity had been cut off in Ranipura area as part of the relief operation, while police personnel have been deployed to control the crowd around the collapsed structure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

