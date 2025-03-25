Three Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said.

Bodies of three Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, he said.

The operation was still underway in the area and further details are awaited, he added.

On March 20, security forces gunned down 30 Naxalites in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of the state.

