Thiruvananthapuram BJP fined Rs 19.7 lakh over flex boards during PM Modi’s visit

The BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has fined the party and lodged a police case over the installation of flex boards on footpaths in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary, the Cantonment police registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan late on Friday, an official said.

According to the FIR, violating multiple orders of the Kerala High Court and directions issued by the Local Self Government Department, the BJP district committee installed flex boards on footpaths as part of the Prime Minister's visit, causing inconvenience to the public from Palayam Junction to Pulimoodu Junction.

The case has been registered under sections 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and 285 (causing danger, obstruction and danger in public ways) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 120(b) of the Kerala Police Act (causing obstruction, inconvenience and danger to the public).

Police officials said an investigation will be initiated following the registration of the FIR. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 19.7 lakh on the BJP district leadership.

Officials at the Corporation secretary's office said directions were issued to BJP leaders to remove the illegally installed flex boards, but no action was taken.

"After the PM's programme, a detailed assessment was carried out and a notice was issued imposing the fine," an official said.

The Kerala High Court is currently considering a case related to illegal hoardings and flex boards erected at public places and has issued strict directions to local bodies to take action against those responsible for installing them.