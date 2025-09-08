Two terrorists, two soldiers killed in gunfight in Kashmir's Kulgam

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday, officials said and added that an Army Major was also injured in the operation.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

During the operation, two soldiers, identified as Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, and an Army Major were injured in the gunfight, the officials said.

Gaur and Sindhu succumbed to their injuries while the officer's condition is stated to be stable.

A tweet by the Army's Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said that it "honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us".

Earlier, based on an intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and police in Guddar forest of Kulgam.

Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and were met with gunfire when they challenged the terrorists.

Initial reports indicate one of the neutralised terrorists was a local, while the second is believed to be a foreign militant with the code name 'Rehman Bhai'.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the encounter site in Guddar, where he praised the joint operation led by the Army.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.