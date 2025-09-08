MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed, three soldiers injured in Kulgam gunfight

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said

PTI Published 08.09.25, 06:20 PM
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 22 locations in terror-related cases, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025..

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 22 locations in terror-related cases, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.. PTI

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the positions of the security forces.

"Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

It said vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, "prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries".

The Army said another terrorist was shot dead in the ongoing operation, taking the toll of militants to two.

"One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained," it said.

The Army said the operation is in progress.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu & Kashmir Terrorists Soldiers
