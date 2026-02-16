Rahul Gandhi flags caste bias in gig economy, says BJP ignoring workers' plight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said caste-based discrimination is deeply ingrained in the gig sector and alleged that the BJP governments in various states and at the Centre are turning a blind eye to this injustice with neither strong laws in place nor accountability for gig companies.

Rahul Gandhi said that a few days ago, he met with a delegation of gig workers at the "Jan Sansad".

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha meets a cross-section of people at his office in Parliament House complex during sessions and has dubbed it "Jan Sansad".

The conversation made it clear that strong and responsible government action is essential to ensure workers reap the benefits of the gig economy, he said in a post on Facebook along with a video of the meeting.

"Today, gig workers lack stable income, social security, or basic amenities like medical care and insurance. Work-life balance is disrupted, and basic human dignity is being eroded," he said.

Women gig workers are victims of double exploitation -- economic insecurity coupled with a lack of respect and security, the Congress leader claimed.

"Instead of support, they are being stripped of the dignity of their labour...

Class and caste-based discrimination are deeply ingrained in this system. A large number of workers in the gig sector belong to Dalit and tribal communities, further exacerbating their exploitation," Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP governments in power in the states and at the Centre are turning a blind eye to this injustice, he alleged.

"There are no strong laws, no social security, and no accountability for gig companies," he said.

He asserted that Congress-ruled state governments are working on rights-based laws to ensure gig workers have access to social security, minimum wages, and equality.

"We are developing a model legal framework in our states that can be implemented nationwide. The fight for gig workers is not just about employment – ​​it is about respect, security, and social justice," he said.

