Telangana High Court grants one-week transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in Assam police case

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted transit anticipatory bail for one week to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case filed by Assam Police over remarks linked to the Assam chief minister’s family.

Khera had moved the court seeking protection from arrest and time to approach the court in Assam. Justice K. Sujana granted interim protection for one week from Friday, subject to conditions.

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The court said: "Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the view that the petitioner has made out a case for grant of limited transit anticipatory bail, as his apprehension of arrest appears to be reasonable and supported by material on record."

It added that he would be released on bail if arrested, on executing a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties of the same amount. He has been asked to cooperate with the investigation and remain available for questioning when required.

He cannot leave the country without court permission. The court also said he must approach the jurisdictional court in Assam within the time given.

He, being a public figure, shall exercise restraint in making any further public statements in relation to the subject matter of the present case, which may prejudice the investigation, the order said.

The FIR in Assam was registered by Assam Police under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges linked to false statements in election matters and cheating.

Khera had made allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, saying she held multiple passports and undeclared foreign assets.

After the remarks, Assam police initiated action and earlier visited his Delhi residence for questioning. Khera, in his petition filed on April 7, mentioned his Hyderabad address and asked for protection from arrest.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued for him in court, calling the case political in nature and referring to the Assam Chief Minister as a "Constitutional Cowboy."

Assam advocate general Devajit Saikia opposed the plea, saying there was no political angle and questioned whether the Telangana High Court should hear the matter.

The matter now goes to the court in Assam, where Khera has been asked to apply for relief within a week.