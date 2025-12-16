MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tata Group gifts newly launched SUV to ODI World Cup-winning women’s cricket team

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran compared the feat of the women cricketers with the men’s 1983 cricket World Cup triumph

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.12.25, 10:23 PM
Women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur shakes hands with Chairperson of Tata Motors Natarajan Chandrasekaran, during a felicitation event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. PTI

The Tata Group on Tuesday felicitated members of the ODI World Cup-winning women’s cricket team by gifting a newly launched SUV to each of them, recognising their historic achievement.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran compared the feat of the women cricketers with the men’s 1983 cricket World Cup triumph, saying a new generation of children will always remember 2 November, 2025, as a milestone.

“They had played with joy and passion, and made their opponents work for every wicket and every run. Nothing was gifted, and nothing was taken for granted,” Chandra said.

“Their victory will reverberate through the choices of our youth. Some will take from this the importance of persisting. Some will imagine the roar of a stadium’s approval, and heroics, and ultimate victories.”

The winning team was felicitated at Bombay House, the headquarters of the salt-to-software conglomerate, in the presence of Chandrasekaran and top officials from its auto arm, Tata Motors.

The group announced a special gesture of appreciation under which each member of the World Cup-winning squad will be awarded a Tata Sierra, according to a statement.

