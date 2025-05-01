MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tahawwur Rana not cooperating, could expose Hafiz Saeed network: NIA to Delhi court

Agency says Rana’s custody is vital to unearth operational links of Lashkar-e-Toiba; court extends remand by 12 days

PTI Published 01.05.25, 06:12 PM
Security personnel escort Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana after he was produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. The court on Monday extended the NIA custody of Rana by 12 days

The National Investigation Agency has informed a Delhi court that Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana could spill the beans on Lashkar-e-Toiba and its future terror plans.

The agency's argument came on April 28 while seeking Rana's custody before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh.

According to sources, the NIA said, "Hafiz Saeed is an accused in the case and his terror organisation is still involved in terror attacks in India. Rana's custody is required to unearth the operational details of the organisation." The agency said it was interrogating Rana in a "measured" manner considering his health as opposed to his claims of being questioned 20 hours a day.

The NIA sought his custody claiming non-cooperation from Rana.

"There is contention of non-cooperation of accused in investigation, coupled with the fact of the extent, gamut, depth and widespread nature of the present case which has allegation of hatching the conspiracy at a global level in the sense of accused been from one country and then settled in another country where they hatched conspiracy against India, the request of NIA seeking further police custody remand of accused does have merit," the agency said.

The court after perusing the case diary, said it appeared the NIA was investigating the case "earnestly".

The court on April 28 extended by 12 more days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

He was produced in court with his face covered amid tight security.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

