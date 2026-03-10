Indonesia to procure BrahMos supersonic missile from India for coastal defence

Indonesia is set to procure BrahMos supersonic missile systems from India for its coastal defence, sources in India’s defence ministry said on Monday, adding that Jakarta will be the second foreign buyer of the weapon after the Philippines.

“The procurement deal with Indonesia has been finalised and the formal contract is expected to be signed in the next couple of months,” said a defence ministry official.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the Philippines was the first country to buy BrahMos missile systems to bolster its maritime capabilities. BrahMos, with a range of 290km, can be fired from land, sea and submarine. It is part of the Philippines' military modernisation programme. The BrahMos is the

product of a joint venture between the Indian and Russian governments.

Last year, Indonesia’s defence minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin visited India and the BrahMos facility. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had gifted him a model of a BrahMos.

BrahMos is one of the Indian armed forces’ key weapons. During Operation Sindoor, the missile was used to strike Pakistani air bases and other military infrastructure.