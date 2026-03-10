Supreme Court allows Unnao rape survivor to be heard in CBI plea against Sengar

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the rape victim to be heard in the appeal filed by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court order to release former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, serving a life term for the crime.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the victim was entitled to be heard in the appeal filed by the CBI but declined to entertain an application filed by the girl's cousin, who sought protection for his life from Sengar.

The cousin has contended that he apprehended a threat to his life and thus wanted directions to the CBI and the local authorities to provide him protection. The bench, however, said he was entitled to move the appropriate authority for relief as his plea cannot be considered in the appeal filed by the CBI.

On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court stayed Sengar's release in the rape case in which he was sentenced to a life term. Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar's sentence on the ground that he was not a "public servant".