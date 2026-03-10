MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Indore-Hyderabad highway set for this year December completion with three tunnels, NHAI confirms

The opening of the four-lane highway on the busy interstate route will also reduce road accidents and traffic, and cut down travel time

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.03.26, 11:41 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The construction of an ambitious highway corridor connecting Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital Indore to Hyderabad is expected to be completed by December this year, with three tunnels being carved through mountainous terrain to ensure safer and smoother travel, officials said.

These tunnels will spare motorists from navigating steep, narrow and risky ghat roads, improving safety and traffic flow along the route, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional officer Shravan Kumar Singh said the Indore–Ichhapur National Highway project in Madhya Pradesh is progressing as scheduled.

"The Indore-Ichhapur National Highway being built in Madhya Pradesh would be completed by December this year," Singh told reporters on Monday after inspecting the construction work.

The four-lane highway is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce accidents on the busy interstate route and significantly cut travel time, officials said.

According to Singh, the project will also enhance connectivity to the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

"This highway will also facilitate vehicular movement between Indore and Hyderabad via Jalgaon in Maharashtra," Singh added.

Officials said the 33.40-km stretch of the highway between Tejaji Nagar in Indore and Balwada in Khargone district is particularly challenging, as it runs through rugged hills and steep ghats.

To overcome these obstacles and improve road safety, three tunnels are being constructed using modern electronic blasting technology. These include the 575-metre-long Bherughat tunnel, the 550-metre-long Choral Ghat tunnel, and the 480-metre-long Baigram tunnel, which will help eliminate the hazardous ghat section along the route, they said.

RELATED TOPICS

National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil ministry forms panel after commercial LPG shortage hits hotels, restaurants

As the escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel supply chains, including India’s LPG imports, the govt prioritised household cooking gas supplies, triggering a shortage for hospitality sector that rely on market-priced commercial LPG
Fire burns along Tehran\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Koohsar Boulevard
Quote left Quote right

If Iran does anything that stops oil flow, they will be hit by US 20 times harder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT