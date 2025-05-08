Supreme Court cited Sofiya Qureshi as an example five years before Operation Sindoor

The Supreme Court had cited Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as an example of what women can achieve in the armed forces in 2020, five years before she became a household face on Wednesday as she along with Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh led the briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

The Supreme Court’s acknowledgment of the achievements of Colonel Sofia Qureshi had come when the top court ruled in favour of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

In its February 17, 2020, judgment, the top court said that absolute exclusion of women from all positions, except staff assignments, in the army was “indefensible” and their blanket non-consideration for command appointments without any justification cannot be sustained in law.

The apex court, which allowed permanent commission to women officers in the army, said an absolute prohibition of women short service commission officers to obtain anything but staff appointments evidently did not fulfil the purpose of granting permanent commission as a means of career advancement in the army.

Then Lieutenant Colonel “Sophia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps) is the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named 'Exercise Force 18', which is the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India,” the court had said in its judgment.

"She has served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006, where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities. Her job included ensuring peace in the conflict affected areas," the apex court had said.

Taking note of the Centre's affidavit in the matter, the court had said that the counter affidavit contained a detailed elaboration of the service rendered by women short service commission officers to the cause of the nation, working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

"Yet, that role is sought to be diluted by the repeated pleas made before this court that women, by the nature of their biological composition and social milieu, have a less important role to play than their male counterparts,” the Supreme Court had said.

"Such a line of submission is disturbing as it ignores the solemn constitutional values which every institution in the nation is bound to uphold and facilitate. Women officers of the Indian Army have brought laurels to the force.”

Born in Gujarat's Vadodara, Qureshi graduated with a Master's in biochemistry from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in 1997.

An officer in the critical Corps of Signals, in the past, she had been picked for the role of a military observer in Congo in 2006, besides being part of flood relief operations in the Northeast region.

The officer broke the glass ceiling when in 2016, she became the first woman officer to lead its contingent at the multi-national field training exercise, Exercise Force 18, hosted by India for interoperability in sustaining peace among the ASEAN nations.