India makes it clear: The terrorists ‘spared’ women, but India’s women will not spare them

The terrorists who gunned down 26 people at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s pahalgam had “spared” the women and told them to convey a message to the Indian government, but the media briefing on the predawn strikes Wednesday sent its own message – that India’s women will not spare those who threaten the country.

For the first time in India's history, two women officers — Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force — took the lead in delivering the official media briefing after the predawn strikes on terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Even the name of the operation, Operation Sindoor, signified that projection of woman power.

The two women officers’ confident and authoritative presence highlighted both the nation's determination to combat terrorism – and a befitting reply to the Pahalgam massacre in every way. The terrorists had sought to divide India on communal lines. Two officers of different faiths briefing the world on India’s retaliation sent out a powerful message without a word being said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, addressed the media in English.

The deliberate choice of these two women officers to represent the armed forces at the briefing appears to be a part of India's strategic communication. The message was loud and clear: women at the forefront of the nation's response.

Who is Colonel Sofia Qureshi?

Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a member of the Indian Army's Signal Corps, widely regarded as the communication backbone of the armed forces.

Colonel Qureshi, the first Indian woman to lead an army contingent, is from Gujarat.

She has consistently broken new ground. She holds the distinction of being the first female officer to lead India’s contingent in the multinational training initiative ‘Exercise Force 18.’ Her selection for the UN peacekeeping mission is a testament to her exceptional capability, as she was one of the few chosen to train and lead the mission's team.

Originally from Vadodara, Sophia was born in 1981 and holds a master’s degree in biochemistry from Maharaja Sayajirao University. She joined the Indian Army in 1999 through the Short Service Commission at the young age of 17. Coming from a military family — her grandfather served in the armed forces — Sophia’s commitment to national service runs deep. Her husband is also an officer in the Infantry, and they have a son named Sameer Qureshi.

‘Exercise Force 18’, held in Pune from March 2–8, 2016, was a multinational training event involving participants from 18 nations, including ASEAN members. Colonel Qureshi led the Indian team, which comprised 40 personnel. She stood out not only as the team’s commander but also as the sole female officer among the Indian delegation, marking a historic moment for women in the Indian Army.

Who is Vyomika Singh?

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is a distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force, known for her role in several high-risk flying operations. Her courage and dedication have earned her widespread respect within the armed forces.

Her service has been recognised with multiple honors, including the Signal Officer-in-Chief's commendation for her outstanding efforts during flood relief missions in northeast India.

Vyomika, who's married to an Indian Air Force pilot, had shared how her name, perhaps, carried her destiny to become a pilot.

"I was in Class-6 when the Eureka moment happened -- I realised that I wanted to be a pilot and own the sky,” she had said during a panel discussion hosted by a TV channel in 2023.

“We were having a discussion in the class on the meaning of names. Somebody shouted, ‘You are Vyomika, which means you own the sky’. Since that day, I wanted to be a pilot. This was in early 1990s,” Vyomika recalled during the panel discussion. During the interaction that hailed the spirit of 'Nari Shakti', she also shared her journey into the IAF and how she earned her wings.

Commissioned into the IAF in 2004, Wing Commander Singh has maintained an impeccable flying record. She is trained on both the Chetak and Cheetah helicopters and has accumulated over 2,500 hours of flying experience.

In December 2017, she was promoted to the rank of Wing Commander.

Widespread applause on social media

The presence of the two women officers sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with widespread praise and admiration. Political leaders across the spectrum applauded the decision to have them represent the armed forces at the briefing.

Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X, “Two fearless women - Col. Sophia Qureshi Wing Cdr. Vyomika Singh, are briefing the world media after the success of #OperationSindoor. This isn’t just a briefing, it’s a bold declaration. Our women lead from the front, in every battle, every mission.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also posted on X, “The strength of India Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and two women officers representing Indian Army and Indian Airforce at the Press Conference: Col. Sofiya Qureshi Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh. जय हिन्द”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also posted on X, “ Col. Sofiya Qureshi Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh That’s my India! Our enemies beware”

Gurmehar Kaur, a student activist and author, in X post said, “Before certain section of society jumps in to use this moment to target Muslims and spew hate: remember who stood at that press briefing today. Col Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force. Shoulder to shoulder, serving the same flag. This is India. Always has been. Don’t let them twist it. Don’t let hate speak louder than unity and peace.”



