Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee meets Jagjit Dallewal, urges him to take medical aid

A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee Monday met with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana.

The committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh requested septuagenarian Dallewal to take medical aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, 2024, over the farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court earlier in the day, the Punjab government, through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, informed the bench about the scheduled meeting.

The apex court in September, 2024, formed the committee with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers.

The committee also comprises retired IPS officer B S Sandhu, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma, professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman and Dr Sukhpal Singh, agricultural economist from the Punjab Agricultural University.

Addressing the media after meeting Dallewal, Justice (retd) Nawab Singh said, "We pray to 'Waheguru' that he should be healthy." On being asked whether Dallewal agreed to avail medical aid, Nawab Singh said, "We all repeatedly requested him for medical (help). We want his health to be good." "I came here today not to say that the agitation should end," the former judge said, "but say your health should be good. I also told him that we are here whenever he says so." Singh said Dallewal told the panel for him, farming came first, his health later.

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant formed the committee with some confidence, Singh said.

The ailing farmer leader till now has refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to deteriorate.

The committee reached the Khanauri protest site at around 3.30 pm and met Dallewal.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.