Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume show, tells him to give undertaking on morality, decency

- SC: As of now petitioners were restrained from airing any shows. Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is PERMITTED TO RESUME THE RANVEER SHOW.
- India's Got Latent remarks row: SC bars Ranveer Allahbadia from talking about case in 'The Ranveer Show'
- SC refuses to allow Ranveer Allahbadia to travel abroad for now, says permission can be granted after he joins probe
- SC asks podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups
- India's Got Latent remarks row: Fundamental rights not on platter, there are certain restrictions, SC tells Ranveer Allahbadia's counsel
- SC to Centre: Formulate guidelines on regulating social media content, take suggestions from all stakeholders.
- 'Only source of livelihood': Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asks SC to allow him to air programmes
- SG Mehta on Allahbadia plea to air shows tells SC: Let him remain silent for sometime
- Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposes Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, says his remarks on India's Got Latent vulgar, perverse
- Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in SC seeks modification of rider barring him from airing any show till further orders
