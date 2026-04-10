Stricter CBSE pass norms for Class X: 33% cut-off now mandatory in both board and internal exams

Class X CBSE students will have to score 33 per cent marks in both the external and internal assessment components of all subjects to pass the board exams in 2027.

Till the last boards, students were required to secure an overall 33 per cent in each subject. Failure to secure that cut-off in either of the two components — the 80-mark written board exam and the 20-mark internal assessment done by schools — did not affect the overall pass prospects in that subject. Some subjects have a 70:30 board exam-internal assessment ratio.

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The CBSE last week notified the Secondary School Curriculum for the 2026-27 session, providing details on changes in curriculum and assessment. The internal assessment of Class X students is conducted by the schools based on performance in periodic tests, projects and subject-enrichment activities.

“To be declared successful in a subject, a student must secure a minimum of 33% marks separately in external and internal assessments, calculated on the combined total of internal assessment and external examination marks, as per the prescribed scheme. Subjects assessed entirely through internal assessment shall follow the specific guidelines notified separately, along with their curriculum,” the curriculum document says.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL Public School, said a student earlier needed to get 33 out of 100 to pass in a subject. Now, they will have to score at least 26.5 out of 80 in the board exam and 6.6 out of 20 in the internal assessment to pass. “It is a good policy. In Class XII too, students have to pass in both practicals and the theory paper,” she said.

Teachers of three different schools said that according to the CBSE’s policy till now, a student needed to get a cumulative 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. “Students usually score around 15 out of 20 in the internal assessment, which means getting just 18 out of 80 in the board exam paper would see them through. Now, they will need to secure at least 33 per cent in both internal assessment and the board exam to pass,” one of the teachers said.