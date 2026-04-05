CBSE mandates 3 languages for classes VI to X in updated curriculum

Children enrolled in Class VI in 2026-27 in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be the first batch required to study three languages in Classes IX and X, under a modified policy enforced by the board.

The CBSE has published the Secondary School Curriculum 2026-27, outlining the changes. Till now, students of Classes VI, VII and VIII have studied three languages. The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, developed by the NCERT, has prescribed three languages, R1, R2 and R3, from Classes VI to X.

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According to the recommendations of NCFSE-2023, two of the three must be native Indian languages. The board will make R3 (third language) compulsory from Class VI from 2026-27, ensuring each learner studies at least two Indian languages, with the cohort continuing it up to Class X. The policy will apply to students appearing in the Class X boards in 2030-31.

Those who fail the third language in Class VIII but are promoted to Class IX will be examined by schools at the end of Class IX in the same syllabus and textbooks as prescribed for Class VIII. Those still unable to clear it may get another chance in Class X.

No student shall be eligible to appear in the Secondary School Examination of the Board at the end of Class X unless she/he has passed in the third language.