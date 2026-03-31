Eight women dead, multiple injured in stampede at Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district

At least eight women were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Shitala Mata temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday morning, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees during a religious gathering.

The incident occurred at the temple in the Maghra area of Bihar Sharif, where a large number of devotees had gathered for worship on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month. Officials said overcrowding led to chaos, with a sudden surge in the crowd resulting in people being trampled.

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Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on." He added that the exact cause of the stampede was not yet known but confirmed there was a huge rush at the temple.

Eyewitnesses described panic unfolding rapidly. Mamata Devi, a devotee present at the temple, told ANI, "It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata's darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement...An ambulance has reached here. It is so crowded here. Administration is not here."

VIDEO | Bihar: Several feared dead, dozens injured in stampede at Maa Sheetala Temple. More details are awaited. #NalandaNews #BiharNews #Stampede



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KuNgSX11Wk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2026

Several injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals as police and local residents carried out rescue operations. Visuals from the scene showed a large crowd inside the temple premises, highlighting the scale of the gathering.

"About 13-14 people were brought at the hospital. There have been eight casualties, all females. Rest of them are being treated here, two patients, who were critical, have been referred to other hospital. The cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem," said Dr Biswajeet Kumar, Model Hospital, Biharsharif.

The Bihar government has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and restore normalcy at the site. The Patna Commissioner has been sent to Bihar Sharif to oversee the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the tragedy, saying, "The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident." He added that the government is providing all possible assistance and relief to the affected families.

Initial reports suggested that a sudden crowd surge and alleged mismanagement may have contributed to the stampede, though officials said a detailed probe would ascertain the exact cause.